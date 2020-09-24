Two Bournemouth hotels evacuated due to fire nearby Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright DWFireRescue image caption Fire crews were called to the hotel on Gervis Road shortly before 23:30 BST on Wednesday

Two hotels have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a derelict hotel next door.

More than 110 firefighters are tackling the blaze at the four-storey premises in Bournemouth.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene in Gervis Road at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

The blaze at the derelict building has spread to the roof of one of the hotels next door, the fire service said.

People have been advised to avoid the area and residents asked to close windows and doors due to the smoke.

image copyright DWFireRescue image caption About 110 firefighters are tackling the blaze at the four-storey building

Surrounding roads - Bath Hill, Grove Road, Gervis Road and Meyrick Road - have all been closed.

The fire service has asked people "not to call 999 unless they are certain the fire they are seeing is not this incident."

Crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.