Hinton Admiral rail death: Callum Evans' parents pay tribute Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Police handout image caption The parents of Callum Evans said he had been looking forward to going to university next year

The parents of a teenager who died after falling onto a railway line have paid tribute to their "beautiful and intelligent" son.

Callum Evans, 17, was with a group of friends when he fell on the electrified track at Hinton Admiral station in Christchurch, Dorset, on 15 September.

His family said he was "loving life" and they had been left "heartbroken" by his death.

An inquest will be held at Winchester Coroner's Court on 18 May.

image copyright Geograph/David Martin image caption Callum died at Hinton Admiral railway station in Dorset

British Transport Police said officers were called to the station shortly before midnight and Callum, a sixth form student at Peter Symonds College in Winchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his mother and father said their son had a "huge zest for life" and had been looking forward to going to university next year.

"We and his sister are devastated, heartbroken and we will never come to terms with the tragic and sudden loss of our son from a rail accident last week," they said.

"Callum was a beautiful, intelligent, loyal and popular young man who had a life full of opportunities within his grasp."

A spokeswoman for Winchester Coroner's Court confirmed a pathologist had given a preliminary cause of death as a fall on to an electrical railway line and severe electrical burns.