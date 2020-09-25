Dorset Police: Black people '25 times more likely' to be stopped Published duration 43 minutes ago

image caption The police and crime commissioner said the force had "spent too many years trying to defend its statistics"

Black people are 25 times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people in Dorset, a report has found.

Dorset's police and crime commissioner, Martyn Underhill, said the figures had been the "Achilles' heel" for the county for some time.

He said the force had "spent too many years trying to defend its statistics, rather than questioning its tactics".

It comes as a councillor apologised after he said "certain races" were more likely to commit crimes in the county.

Mr Underhill, an independent, said he had been frustrated trying to get Dorset Police to tackle stop and search.

But he said progress was being made and the figures were declining, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

He told a police and crime panel meeting on Thursday that the force needed to "break the cycle" regarding the disproportionate figures.

image caption Bill Pipe apologised for his "ill-informed" comments made at the meeting

During the virtual meeting, Bill Pipe, who sits on Dorset Council, said: "If a particular race or colour is likely to commit specific crimes and we don't stop and search them and they carry out these crimes then I think we are doing wrong.

"Certain races are more likely in Dorset to commit these crimes and I'm not a racist in any way," he said.

He later apologised for his "ill-informed" comments and said he was "deeply sorry and ashamed".

Mr Underhill and other councillors attending the meeting distanced themselves from the Conservative councillor's claims.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councillor Bobbie Dove, also Conservative, interrupted him to say there was no evidence to support them.

Nationally, black people are eight times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people.