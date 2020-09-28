Woman knocked down in Poole Asda car park dies Published duration 34 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The woman was knocked down in the Asda car park in Poole's West Quay Road

A 69-year-old woman has died after she was knocked down by a vehicle in a supermarket car park.

She was struck by a Vauxhall Insignia in the Asda car park in West Quay Road, Poole, on Friday afternoon.

Police said the woman died in hospital in Southampton a day later.

A 39-year-old man voluntarily attended a police station and was interviewed on suspicion of driving offences. Dorset Police said he had been released while inquiries continue.