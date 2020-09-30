BBC News

Man jailed over Bournemouth street stab death

Published
image copyrightArcher family
image captionKai Archer, 20, was fatally stabbed in November 2019
A man has been jailed for eight years over a fatal street stabbing.
Kai Archer, 20, from Bournemouth, died in hospital after being stabbed three times in St Swithun's Road in November 2019.
Jamie Higgs, 19, was previously found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
Higgs, of Windsor Road, Bournemouth, was ordered to serve an additional three years on licence.
image copyrightDorset Police
image captionJamie Higgs was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of murder
Higgs appeared "agitated" and asked if he was being "set up" before going with Mr Archer to meet a teenage boy on 16 November, police said.
As they were walking he struck Mr Archer on the head with a bottle.
The pair then met a boy and his friend outside a restaurant, where Mr Archer made the comment: "He bottled me."
An altercation followed in which the victim suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, police said.
He died a short time later in hospital.
image captionA police forensics tent was set up in St Swithun's Road
Higgs was arrested within hours and police found his blood-stained clothing with a DNA match to Mr Archer.
In a statement, the victim's family said he was "bright, articulate and had the world at his feet".
Dorset Police said the defendant had previous convictions for assault, battery and three offences in which he used knives to threaten others.
Det Insp Rich Dixey said: "Higgs armed himself with a knife on the night of the assault, which led to devastating consequences."

