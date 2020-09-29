John Gordon plaque covered after church votes to remove it Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright Val Potter image caption The cover includes a notice explaining why it has been installed

A memorial to an 18th Century slaver has been partially covered while permission is obtained to remove it.

The plaque in St Peter's, Dorchester, commemorates plantation owner John Gordon's role in the deadly suppression of a slave uprising in Jamaica.

The parish council voted last week to remove the stone, which bears offensive language, and offer it to a museum for educational purposes.

The temporary cover will remain in place until the stone can be removed.

John Gordon died in Dorchester in 1744, aged 46, during a visit to England.

The stone's inscription, which says Gordon is buried nearby, hails his "bravery" and "humanity" for his "instrumental" part in quelling the 1760 uprising by slaves across Jamaica.

Up to 500 slaves were killed as colonial forces sought to put down the uprising.

Church warden Val Potter said: "The cover leaves exposed the name and details of John Gordon but not the section about his role in the rebellion.

"The remainder of this memorial has been covered as it commemorates actions and uses language which are totally unacceptable to us today."

Mrs Potter previously said its removal could take months while an application went through the church's planning system.