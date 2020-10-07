Third swan shot with an arrow in Poole Park
A third swan has been shot with an arrow in a park in Dorset.
The dead bird was found in Poole Park on Tuesday morning, two weeks after two similar incidents.
On 21 September, an injured swan was discovered near the boating lake. It had been shot with an arrow and later died at the vets.
A second swan was found later the same day, also with arrow injuries, but was treated and survived. Three arrows were recovered nearby.
Dorset Police PCSO Sam Cox said: "This is the third report of a swan being shot with an arrow in Poole Park in recent weeks and we are working hard to identify who is responsible.
"I would ask any motorists who were travelling in the park and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to please check it for any relevant footage."