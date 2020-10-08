Transcript: ‘There’s no right way to be a student’

MATT -Yeah. But also at house parties you will find people who have also rented strobe lights, and that's something that I've experienced, even amongst friends that have had parties, they do want to have strobe lights because it is the very, like, cool thing to do, apparently. My experience is that it was always clear beforehand if there were people that I knew very well, people that I was at least acquainted with on a regular basis, they would tell me beforehand, this would only be in one room in the house. And most people, to be honest, when they got there had, like, 15 minutes in that rave room with their strobe lights and then they'd had enough because there wasn't much to it. It was just really cramped in almost like a utility space room. So there wasn't really much about it. Though it does slightly ruin my night when there is something I can't experience. Like if I haven't been told about it and there's, like, a sign saying 'rave room', I just know okay, I won't go in there, I won't even think about it. It does slightly ruin my night because it's almost like some epilepsy protecting Gandalf just saying, "You shall not pas beyond this threshold." I do want to kind of experience what lies beyond the door but yeah, obviously I really shouldn't because that may be the end of me. [laughs]