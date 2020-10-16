Bournemouth coastal road car ban scheme scrapped
A controversial scheme that banned cars from driving the length of a coastal road in Bournemouth has been scrapped.
The experimental measure in Overcliff Drive in Boscombe and Southbourne had been designed to improve the area for walkers and cyclists.
But the move had sparked a vote of no confidence in the previous council administration over claims it had not consulted residents.
A new council cabinet said it had now "permanently" removed the scheme.
'Openly critical'
The newly Conservative-run Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said it would "not repeat the mistakes" made by the previous Unity Alliance administration, which was made up of Lib Dem, Poole People, Labour, Green and independent councillors.
New Conservative council leader Drew Mellor said the Overcliff Drive measure, as well as car ban schemes introduced in Leven Avenue and at Keyhole Bridge, would be scrapped.
He said: "We were openly critical of the previous administration's actions in forcing many of these schemes through without taking into account the views of residents and local councillors."
Poole closure schemes - including those at Poole Quay, Churchfield Road, Birds Hill Road, Darby's Lane and Tatnam Road - which have been supported by local councillors, will remain in place until the consultation period ends in February.
The schemes, funded by the Government's emergency Active Travel grant, are designed to reallocate road space for cycling and walking in order to stay active while social distancing during the pandemic.
Cabinet member for transport, councillor Mike Greene, said: "Our way forward will ensure an inclusive approach to future infrastructure changes: ensuring that nobody is left behind as we develop and implement plans to reduce congestion, improve air quality and support people towards healthier and more active lifestyles."