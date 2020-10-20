Portland sea rescue: Fishermen rescued from capsized boat
Two fishermen have been rescued after their boat capsized off Portland Bill on the Dorset coast.
A coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, coastguard rescue team and a Royal Navy warship were sent to the area after responding to an HM Coastguard Mayday.
The coastguard said the men were recovered from the upturned boat by the crew of HMS Westminster and transferred to Weymouth's RNLI lifeboat.
One of the men was airlifted to hospital and his injuries are unknown.
The second was taken to Weymouth Lifeboat Station.