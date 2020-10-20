School 'temporarily closed' due to rise in Covid cases
A school in Dorset has temporarily closed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Poole's Parkstone Grammar School has moved to online learning ahead of half-term, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said.
Although it has not yet disclosed the number of positive cases it said a "high number of close contacts" meant a number of students and staff had been asked to self-isolate.
Pupils are expected to school return on 2 November.
BCP Council said the school had worked closely with the authority and Public Health Dorset "to identify all close contacts of the cases and take all necessary measures".
Students who have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days have already been taking part in remote learning at home, it added.
