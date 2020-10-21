BBC News

Timothy Brehmer murder trial: PC says he is a well-practised liar

Published
image copyrightBournemouth Daily Echo
image captionPC Timothy Brehmer denies murdering his long-term lover

A married police officer accused of murdering his long-term lover has admitted being a "well-practised liar".

Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.

He told Salisbury Crown Court that Mrs Parry had been angry with him on that day after discovering he had previously had an affair with another woman. He said he had not intended to hurt her.

Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

image copyrightParry family
image captionClaire Parry died in hospital after being strangled, a court has heard

The defendant had been in a relationship with Mrs Parry, who was herself married to another Dorset Police officer, for more than 10 years, the court has previously heard.

The trial was told the mother-of-one suffered fatal injuries minutes after sending a text to Mr Brehmer's wife revealing the affair.

Mr Brehmer said Mrs Parry had been "relentlessly" sending him messages in the two days before they met outside the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset.

He said she was was angry with "uncontrolled jealousy" because she had found out about a previous affair he had.

She asked for his phone so she could look through his social media apps and became "angry" and "nasty", he told jurors.

media captionPolice body-worn video shows PC Brehmer in the back of an ambulance

He said he demanded Mrs Parry get out of his car but she refused so he "bundled" into the car to try to push her out and his arm "must have slipped up in all the melee".

Mr Brehmer said he then left the car without realising Mrs Parry was "poorly".

Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.

Under cross-examination by Richard Smith QC, prosecuting, Mr Brehmer initially denied being a "well-practised liar" but then accepted the term after admitting he lied "consistently well" to his wife over their affair.

The trial continues.

More on this story

  • Timothy Brehmer murder trial: PC says affair was 'bubble of niceness'

    Published
    20 hours ago

  • Murder-accused Dorset PC told detectives he was 'not a bad person'

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Married PC strangled lover in car park 'by accident'

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Married PC 'afraid of losing son' before killing lover

    Published
    7 days ago

  • Married PC shown 'crying hysterically' after killing lover

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Married police officer 'strangled lover after 10-year affair'

    Published
    12 October