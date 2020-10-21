Timothy Brehmer murder trial: PC says he is a well-practised liar
A married police officer accused of murdering his long-term lover has admitted being a "well-practised liar".
Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.
He told Salisbury Crown Court that Mrs Parry had been angry with him on that day after discovering he had previously had an affair with another woman. He said he had not intended to hurt her.
Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
The defendant had been in a relationship with Mrs Parry, who was herself married to another Dorset Police officer, for more than 10 years, the court has previously heard.
The trial was told the mother-of-one suffered fatal injuries minutes after sending a text to Mr Brehmer's wife revealing the affair.
Mr Brehmer said Mrs Parry had been "relentlessly" sending him messages in the two days before they met outside the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset.
He said she was was angry with "uncontrolled jealousy" because she had found out about a previous affair he had.
She asked for his phone so she could look through his social media apps and became "angry" and "nasty", he told jurors.
He said he demanded Mrs Parry get out of his car but she refused so he "bundled" into the car to try to push her out and his arm "must have slipped up in all the melee".
Mr Brehmer said he then left the car without realising Mrs Parry was "poorly".
Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.
Under cross-examination by Richard Smith QC, prosecuting, Mr Brehmer initially denied being a "well-practised liar" but then accepted the term after admitting he lied "consistently well" to his wife over their affair.
The trial continues.