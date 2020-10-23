Bournemouth stabbing: Third charge over James Cutting death
A third person has been charged after a man was stabbed to death in Bournemouth.
James Cutting, 31, from the town, died at the scene in Boscombe Chine Gardens, shortly before 18:00 BST on 30 June.
Nicholas Bransky, 49, from Bournemouth, has been charged with assisting an offender and has appeared before magistrates in Poole.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is next due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on 20 November.
The teenager, from London, has also been charged with the attempted murder after another man who was found with neck injuries.
Khalid Nuur Mohamed, 19, from Leyton, Waltham Forest, London, has been charged with assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
He is next due to appear at either Salisbury Crown Court or Winchester Crown Court on 20 November.
Mr Bransky is due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 19 November.