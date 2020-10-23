Poxwell thatched cottages fire: Man taken to hospital
A man has been taken to hospital after a fire engulfed a pair of semi-detached thatched cottages in Dorset.
About 65 firefighters were sent to the blaze, which started in a kitchen in Poxwell, at 18:43 BST on Thursday.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were brought under control by 23:00.
A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that an elderly man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
The A353 between Warmwell roundabout and Osmington Mills were shut while firefighters tackled the fire but have since reopened.
A cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.