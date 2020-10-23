Epilepsy assistance dog stolen in Bournemouth break-in
- Published
An epilepsy assistance dog has been stolen during a break-in at a house in Bournemouth.
Tyson, a male cocker spaniel, is trained to bark to alert people when his owner suffers a seizure.
Dorset Police said it was investigating the theft at a house in Jewell Road on Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made.
Daniel Sherwood, the partner of Tyson's owner, said the dog was a "lifesaver" and they were desperate to get it back.
He said, however, he was pleased the community was "rallying round" by posting appeals for information on social media.
Tyson, who is chocolate brown and 16 months old, is micro-chipped but does not wear anything to identify him as an assistance dog.
The police force said it received a theft report on Monday between 14:30 and 15:15 and inquiries were ongoing.