Dorset police officer filmed threatening man with 'ticket for something'
- Published
An innocent motorist said he was left feeling "shaken up" after a police officer threatened to smash his window and give him "a ticket for something".
The officer stopped the driver in Bournemouth as he suspected the colour of his car did not match DVLA records.
The motorist, who was arrested and de-arrested at the scene, told BBC News he believed the officer had "abused his powers".
Dorset Police previously said its standards department was investigating.
In the footage filmed on 30 October, the officer can be seen brandishing a baton while the man tries to forcefully explain from inside the car that he believed he had done nothing wrong.
The officer says "I'm going to smash your window" before the man responds that there is "no need for the baton".
'Naughty child'
After arguing about the car's colour, which the driver said had been partially changed apart from the roof, the officer can be heard saying "you're getting a ticket for something".
The policeman can then be seen arresting the man on suspicion of driving without a licence and insurance, before taking him to his police car for questioning.
The officer later informs the man he was "perfectly innocent" and "free to go on your merry way".
The man, who did not want to be named, told the BBC he felt the officer was "extremely aggressive" and treated him "like a naughty child".
He said: "I've always respected the police but this incident has definitely left me shaken up, and I no longer know who I can trust."
The man added that he planned to pursue a private prosecution against the officer.
In a previous comment, Dorset Police confirmed it had received a number of complaints about the video.
The force, which said it was due to release an updated statement, stated the officer had not been suspended.
It added: "Our Professional Standards Department is proactively reviewing the incident, which includes not just the footage circulating online but also other evidence of the circumstances, including the officer's body worn video, to understand events leading up to the interaction, so we can assess the full picture.
"Once that has been done, a decision on appropriate action will then be taken."