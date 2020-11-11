BBC News

South West Coast Path closed as giant crack appears

Walkers have been urged to avoid a section of coastal path where a giant crack has appeared.

Officials have warned that the 90m (295ft) crevasse in the South West Coast Path, near West Bay, Dorset, is "extremely dangerous".

The local council ordered the closure of a 200m (660ft) stretch after the cliff-top showed signs of collapse over the last three weeks.

Beachgoers have also been warned to stay away from the bottom.

Tara Hansford from the council said an "extensive area" was affected.

"Rapidly increasing" movement had resulted in more cracks and collapsed sections, she said, leaving "extremely dangerous, uneven and unstable ground".

"All the signs indicate that this whole area of cliff is vulnerable and sections are regularly falling," she said.

Ms Hansford said Highlands End Holiday Park at Eype had granted access to its site so members of the public could continue to follow the remaining coastal path.

Maps detailing the diversion are located at both ends of the closed section, she added.

