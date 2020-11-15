Chickerell fire: Vehicles alight at council depot
Several vehicles have been engulfed by flames as a fire ripped through a council depot.
Explosions were heard as the fire broke out at a Weymouth and Portland Council Depot in Chickerell Road, Chickerell, Dorset, at about 14:00 GMT.
Eyewitnesses said it was hard to see as smoke billowed in the area.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was significant damage at the site but no injuries were reported.
Eyewitness Charlotte Bruton said: "We heard several explosions approaching the scene and the smell was extremely strong.
"It was hard to see as we were driving through it. It was quite surreal as we had no idea what was going on.
"Many people were coming out of their homes to see it."
The fire was brought under control at about 16:15 GMT.
The council said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire and waste collection services in the Chickerell, Weymouth and Portland areas will be suspended from Monday.
Residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed until the fire is fully extinguished.