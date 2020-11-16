BBC News

Eype rock fall: Cliff on South West Coast Path collapses

image copyrightHighlands End Holiday Park
image captionA large section of cliff at Eype has fallen on to the beach below

A section of cliff on a coastal path popular with walkers has collapsed.

The large rock fall at Eype, near West Bay in Dorset, happened late on Saturday, days after officials warned that a 90m (295ft) crack had made the area "extremely dangerous".

A fence has been erected around the damaged area and the South West Coast Path, which runs along the top of the cliff, has been diverted.

Cliff-top walkers and beachgoers have been urged to avoid the damaged area.

image copyrightDorset Council
image captionThe area had been monitored for the past three weeks as it had shown signs of collapse, Dorset Council said

Dorset Council ordered the closure of a 200m (660ft) stretch of the cliff-top last week after it began showing signs of collapse.

In a statement, it said the rock fall, which happened amid heavy rain and strong winds, had been expected.

It added: "An alternative path that takes people away from the fall has been kindly provided by Highlands End Holiday Park.

"Walkers must read the on-site information, not climb over the barriers and follow this path.

"The cliff is still falling and unstable."

