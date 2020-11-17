Julia's House hospice founder, Mike Wise MBE, dies aged 84
The founder of Julia's House children's hospice charity has died aged 84.
Mike Wise MBE, who had Parkinson's disease, set up Julia's House in 1997 in memory of Julia Perks, a children's nurse who died of cancer.
Chief executive Martin Edwards said: "He was wise by name and wise by nature, an innovator, always positive, wickedly funny and a great mentor."
Its Corfe Mullen and Devizes hospices support children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.
The charity also offers home-based and community care for families in Dorset and Wiltshire.
The hospice said funeral details were yet to be confirmed, but would be "subject to the current restrictions".