Claire Parry death: Timothy Brehmer appeals against sentence
- Published
A married police officer who killed his lover in a pub car park has begun an appeal against his sentence.
Timothy Brehmer strangled nurse Claire Parry, 41, in May after she exposed their affair of more than 10 years to his wife.
Brehmer, 41, has now lodged an application to challenge his 10-and-a-half year sentence for manslaughter.
A bid to increase his "unduly lenient" has also been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said "The Solicitor General expresses his deepest sympathies to the family of Claire Parry.
"After careful consideration he has decided to refer the sentence of Timothy Brehmer to the Court of Appeal as he believes the sentence is unduly lenient."
Brehmer, who admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder at Salisbury Crown Court last month, was told by the judge he would serve two-thirds of his sentence in jail and the rest on licence.
The trial heard Mrs Parry, who was married to another Dorset Police officer, met the defendant outside the Horns Inn in West Parley to confront him about another of his extra-marital affairs.
Mrs Parry took hold of his phone before sending a text to his wife, saying: "I am cheating on you."
Brehmer, of Hordle, Hampshire, said he had strangled Mrs Parry by accident during a "kerfuffle" in his car and that his arm "must have slipped in all the melee".
Mrs Parry's husband, Andrew, said he was "incredibly disappointed" with the verdict and branded Brehmer a "well-practised liar".
Mr Parry previously told the court Brehmer was the "worst kind of thief" and described the pain of telling their children that their mother was dead.
Dorset Police said Brehmer was sacked at a misconduct meeting held on 16 September. He was also placed on the national police barred list.