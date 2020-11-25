Injured Portland kite surfer Will Wade urges use of helmets
A kite surfer has urged others to wear a helmet while participating in the sport, after he was seriously hurt in an accident.
Will Wade, was dragged along a beach after he lost control of his kite while launching into Portland Harbour.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time and said he was "lucky to be alive" after suffering a crushed skull.
The Coastguard said kite surfers should always "wear a helmet and find an appropriate launch site".
Mr Wade, an army officer from Bovington, Dorset, who described himself as an "experienced" kite surfer, was attempting to launch earlier this month when he suffered the injuries.
"I launched and slipped on a grassy area, got flung on my back and was out being rag-dolled around the beach for a few minutes," he said.
Friends and passersby administered first aid before the 31-year-old was airlifted to hospital in Southampton.
He said he had a "mallet-sized" hole in his skull and had minor bleed on the brain.
"I shouldn't have launched on the wet grass, I should have launched somewhere with more stable footing and I should have worn a helmet.
"Fortunately there were enough good people around me to look after me.
"I'm lucky not to be in a worse situation - frankly, I'm probably lucky to be alive," he added.
Andy Gratwick of British Kitesport UK, the sport's national governing body, said although not mandatory, wearing a helmet was "absolutely a good idea".
"The sport is growing and it's quite a spectacle to watch, but if you learn properly, you do your safety checks and make sure operate in conditions suitable to your level, then you'll be perfectly safe."
A coastguard spokesperson said its advice to kitesurfers was "if in doubt, don't go out" and they should wear a helmet and use a kite leash and safety system.