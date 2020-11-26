Photographers disturb vulnerable Blandford otters nest
Photographers have been disturbing an otters' nest on the River Stour in Dorset, prompting an investigation.
Conservationists said large lenses had been put down the natal holt at Blandford and people had entered the water to get close to the animals.
Otters are a protected species and disturbing them is an offence.
Rural crime police, Dorset Council rangers and the UK Wild Otter Trust (UKWOT) have installed additional fencing in a bid to protect the holt.
Dave Webb, founder of UKWOT, said fencing had previously been installed around the site because of people putting lenses inside the holt but it had not been respected.
He said: "Further fencing will not prevent anyone from taking photographs or enjoying the wildlife at the site but it will remove the risk of disturbance.
"It is not about stopping people from photographing these animals but they are highly vulnerable and they are a protected species under law.
"We all have a duty to ensure that they are not disturbed in any way and are working with the Rural Crime Team of Dorset Police who support this important work."
PC Claire Dinsdale, deputy lead for wildlife crime at Dorset Police, said the force had received a "number of reports of otter disturbance".
"These included alleged reports of people entering fenced-off areas and in some cases entering the water itself to get closer to otters. We would like to remind the public that otters are fully protected as a European protected species and disturbing otters is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
"If anyone does witness any disturbance we would urge the public to report this to Dorset Police."