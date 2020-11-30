Portland child rapist jailed for seven years
- Published
A man who raped an 11-year-old girl in a derelict windmill has been jailed for seven years.
James Loveman, 23, told his victim and her friend he was 15 when he met them late at night in Portland, Dorset, in August last year.
Loveman had admitted sexual assault but jurors found him guilty in September of rape and assault by penetration.
Police described it as a "horrific sexual attack" and praised the girl for her courage during the investigation.
Police said Loveman, of Grangecroft Road, Portland, met the girls, then aged 11 and 14, in Easton Square at 01:30 BST on 31 August and they walked with him to the nearby windmill, south of Park Road.
When the victim's friend went outside, Loveman sexually assaulted the girl and raped her before riding off on his bike in the direction of Weston, officers said.
DNA found on the victim's clothing matched Loveman, who was arrested on 7 September.
Police said the victim came forward because she did not want Loveman to do the same thing to someone else and that she had been hurt by comments suggesting she and her family were at fault for what happened.
Following the sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, Det Insp Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said: "This was a horrific sexual attack of a young victim and I would like to praise the girl involved for the courage she displayed in coming forward and supporting the investigation and trial process."