Portland sewer pipe blockage caused by concrete blunder
- Published
Emergency repairs are being carried out after concrete was inadvertently poured into a sewer pipe.
Almost nine cubic metres of concrete set within a 70m (230ft) section of underground drain, which runs from High Street to the Cove in Portland.
Wessex Water said the blockage was "unfortunately caused by a company working in the area".
Temporary overland pipes have been put in place, with work to remove the concrete expected take two months.
Property owners also barricaded their homes with sandbags after the eight-inch drain was blocked.
Wessex Water said the temporary overland pipes would by-pass the damaged section and minimise the risk of flooding.
Waste supervisor Ollie Clifford said: "Some concrete has got into the main storm outfall.
"When we have real heavy rain, it comes out of the manholes and runs down like a river, so to prevent flooding we've set up temporary over-pumping.
"The pumps kick in and pump it on to the sea wall."