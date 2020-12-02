BBC News

Fire crew helps catch robbery suspect on roof in Bournemouth

Published
image copyrightDorset Police
image captionPolice thanked firefighters for the "bunk up" to reach the suspect

Firefighters were called upon to help apprehend an armed robbery suspect from the roof of a house in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police firearms officers descended on the house in Charminster after a man and woman were robbed in the street at 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Two suspects were arrested inside and a turntable ladder was used to reach a third who was spotted on the roof.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, and a 15-year-old boy, all from Bournemouth, are being held on suspicion of robbery.

Dorset Police Firearms Unit tweeted photos of the unfolding drama, saying the third suspect had been spotted by a police helicopter.

Officers said the situation was resolved safely and thanked Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service for "giving us a bunk up".

The fire service confirmed it was called by police just before 19:45 for a "rescue at height".

Two fire engines, a technical rescue team and an aerial ladder platform all attended and the final suspect and police officers were brought to the ground at 20:45.

Dorset Police would not confirm the type of weapon used in the alleged robbery or say what was stolen.

image copyrightDorset Police
image captionPolice firearms officers descended on the house following reports of a robbery

Related Topics

  • Charminster