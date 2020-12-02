Night carers who slept on job sentenced
Two carers who slept on the job while employed to look after a child in need of round-the-clock care have been sentenced.
Debora Nunes-Filho, 38, and Katie Clark, 46, worked night shifts to watch over an 8-year-old boy with breathing difficulties.
CCTV footage caught the pair sleeping, police said.
At Bournemouth Crown Court, both were sentenced to two years in prison suspended for 18 months.
The agency workers were employed in 2018 to provide "wake in night care" for the child in order to allow his mother to sleep at night, Dorset Police said.
They were not allowed to sleep during their shifts as the boy's rare syndrome meant he required regular pain relief and could not be left alone when awake.
When her son's behaviour began to deteriorate in April 2019, the boy's mother installed CCTV in the house, police said.
Footage showed Nunes-Filho and Clark repeatedly sleeping on the job and failing to monitor the boy's oxygen levels.
Det Con Laura McQueen said: "These carers were fully aware of the boy's complex medical needs and the risks that could be posed by failing to give him sufficient attention.
"Their actions fell well below the standard of care they were expected to provide. It is fortunate that there were not more serious consequences as a result of their neglect and it did not lead to a serious deterioration in his condition."
Nunes-Filho, of Mountbatten Gardens, Bournemouth, and Clark of Foxholes Road, Poole, were sentenced after admitting assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing a child in their care in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health.
They were also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.