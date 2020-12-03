New bid to develop land at Dorset's Wolfeton House
Renewed attempts are being made to build homes on greenfield land near a grade I listed manor in Dorset.
Land Value Alliances wants to build 89 properties next to Wolfeton House in Charminster, north of Dorchester.
The outline application comes less than a year after the same developer's application to build 120 homes at the site was rejected following an inquiry.
The company said the new bid had taken into account the objections made at the 2019 appeal hearing.
Wolfeton House is a medieval and Elizabethan manor house which featured in Thomas Hardy's writing.
The boundary of the development site is less than 250m (270 yards) from its medieval gatehouse.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Emma Thimbleby, whose family owns Wolfeton, claimed the house and its setting would be ruined by the new homes.
Land Value Alliances previously argued the scheme would not significantly affect Wolfeton House but would bring economic benefits to the area.
The land earmarked for development lies south of Westleaze and east of Wolfeton Manor nursing home.
The application, which includes 31 affordable homes, is being considered by Dorset Council.