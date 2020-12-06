Poole murder probe: Man arrested after woman's sudden death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after paramedics reported the sudden death of a 44-year-old woman.
An ambulance crew alerted police to the death at a property on Cashmoor Close in Poole, Dorset, at 05:39 GMT.
Dorset Police said the death was "unexplained" and officers have begun an investigation.
A 46-year-old man from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was helping officers with their inquires, the force added.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police, said he was appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends," he said.
"At this time it is not clear what the cause of the death is, but we are following all lines of enquiry and a detailed investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances."