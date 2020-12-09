Man arrested as Bournemouth Travelodge cordoned off after death
- Published
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a hotel in Bournemouth.
A cordon has been put in place at the Travelodge in Christchurch Road and guests are being told to remain inside.
Police were called to the hotel at 08:00 GMT. It is not yet known how the woman died.
One eyewitness reported seeing 12 police cars and an ambulance outside the hotel, as well as armed police searching nearby gardens.
A Dorset Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently at the scene carrying out enquiries to establish the cause of death.
"A man has been detained in connection with the incident and is assisting officers with their investigation.
"Enquiries are also ongoing to confirm the woman's identify and inform her next of kin."