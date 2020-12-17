Wareham's Rex Cinema cinema reopens after refurbishment
- Published
A 99-year-old cinema which took advantage of having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic has reopened after a revamp.
The Rex Cinema in Wareham opened in 1921 and had been open continuously until March this year.
The work was carried out by volunteers and included an art deco ground floor refurbishment, a new bar and "Hollywood-style loos".
Chairman David Evans said the venue looks "simply fabulous".
"We've run through wartime and peacetime - we used the opportunity of the lockdown to turn adversity into advantage."
The Grade-II listed cinema is one of the longest-running independent picture houses in the country and is the venue for the annual Purbeck Film Festival.
It closed its doors in March when entertainment venues were ordered to shut under the first lockdown restrictions.
"I can assure everyone that we've done everything in accordance with the government and trade guidance to make your visit safe and enjoyable," said Mr Evans.
The reopening is being marked with a gala fundraising evening and more than 40 movie screenings planned over the Christmas period.
However, with Dorset remaining under tier two coronavirus restrictions, the venue's new bar is not yet able to sell alcohol.