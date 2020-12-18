Bournemouth University student party organiser fined £10,000 over Covid breaches
- Published
A student has been slapped with a £10,000 fine after ignoring repeated warnings by hosting parties in breach of coronavirus rules.
The man, 21, studying at Bournemouth University, held the events at his student accommodation, police said.
The first took place on 11 October, the second on 28 November - which was during the second lockdown - and the latest was on 8 December.
About 70 people received individual £200 fines related to the gatherings.
Most of these were students, police added.
The organiser received the same £200 fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 restrictions at the first two events, but he then went on to throw a third larger party which had more than 30 guests.
Supt Heather Dixey, from Dorset Police, said: "Officers attended to break up the party and he later admitted to organising this event when interviewed under caution."
She added: "This individual, despite repeated attempts to engage by officers and student services at the university, has chosen to continually flout the rules, which ultimately puts him and those around him at risk.
"We haven't taken this decision lightly, but these continual breaches, each larger in scale than the one before, cannot simply be ignored or escape enforcement action.
"I genuinely believe that the communities we serve would expect this type of action."
Bournemouth University has been asked for comment.