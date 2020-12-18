Lyme Regis beach ban on unleashed dogs 'discriminating'
- Published
Rules banning dogs from being off their leads on a Dorset beach are "unfair, discriminating and depressing", campaigners have said.
From 1 January dogs will have to be kept on leads on Lyme Regis beach during the winter. They are already excluded between May and September.
Lyme Regis Dog Owners group said it raised concerns about dog welfare, accessibility and the safety of owners.
Dorset Council said it had carried out an equality impact assessment.
It added the assessment - designed to ensure that a policy, project or scheme does not unlawfully discriminate against any protected characteristic - would soon be available on its website.
The authority added it had carried out an "extensive consultation" on the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which will last for three years and was agreed in October.
Overall, of more 8,000 respondents, 48.7% said dogs should be kept on leads, 49.2% said they should not be kept on leads and 2% said they did not know.
However, the council said it also examined the responses specifically of local residents, where 59% supported the use of leads.
'Uneven ground'
Lyme Regis Dog Owners, which will present a 9,000-signature petition to the council against the order, said it "gives a subliminal message that the welfare of the responsible and loving dog owners are not important enough to allow them off-lead exercise on the only safe accessible beach in Lyme Regis".
"Leaving your regular daily dog walker and families facing tidal beaches that are underwater at their usual dog walking time is unfair, discriminating and depressing," the group added.
Marion Morris, who regularly walks her dogs on Lyme Regis beach, said the new order would mean she would no longer be able to visit "due to the alternative beaches not being accessible for me due to having trouble walking on uneven ground and slippery rocks".