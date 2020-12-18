Alweston pensioner knocked off scooter in 'hit-and-run'
- Published
A man in his 80s was injured when he was knocked off his mobility scooter by a car in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Dorset.
The scooter carrying the man was struck by a silver car and pushed down the road in Alweston, near Sherborne, on Wednesday, just before 14:00 GMT.
The man, who was tipped out, suffered "nasty cuts" to his head and right arm and was taken to hospital, police said.
Another driver who saw the crash stopped to help.
Dorset Police said the car involved - possibly an estate car - had attempted to overtake as the man was turning right.
It did not stop after the crash.
The man is now recovering at home following hospital treatment.
Police Sergeant Tom Renshaw said: "This collision has left the victim with nasty cuts to his head and arm and he has been extremely shaken by what happened.
"He now faces Christmas having to recover from his injuries rather than celebrating with his loved ones."
Police urged the driver involved to come forward and for anyone who notices damage to a silver car to get in touch.