Hamworthy pit bike death: No further action against boys
- Published
No further action will be taken against two boys arrested after a 16-year-old boy died after crashing a pit bike.
The boy crashed into metal railings on a recreation ground in Hamworthy, Poole on 19 October at about 22:45 BST. He died in hospital four days later.
When officers arrived at the field the pit bike was not there. It was found by police the following day.
The boys, aged 13 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Dorset Police said they have been released from the investigation and will face no further police action.
Sgt Craig Tatton said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the boy who sadly died and they are continuing to be supported by officers.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision is ongoing."