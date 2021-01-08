Christchurch massage client jailed for 'horrific' gunpoint rape
- Published
A man who raped a woman after threatening her with a replica gun during a massage appointment at her home has been jailed.
Neil Glover, 47, attacked the woman in Dorset in February 2020.
Glover, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two rapes, having a firearm with intent to commit an offence and assault by penetration.
He was jailed for 18 years, with a seven-year extended sentence on release, at Bournemouth Crown Court.
The defendant contacted the victim, a woman in her 50s, to book a massage on 10 February, police said.
During the session he touched her inappropriately and apologised before booking another appointment, officers added.
'Truly horrifying'
Police said Glover attacked the woman during the session two days later, holding a gun to her head before raping her.
Officers found five imitation firearms at Glover's temporary address in Bournemouth, including the replica pistol used in the attack.
Det Con Tom Bancroft, of Dorset Police, said: "Neil Glover subjected his victim to what must have been a truly horrifying sexual attack, using what she believed to be a genuine firearm.
"I would like to praise the victim for the strength she has shown throughout."