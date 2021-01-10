Arrests at anti-lockdown protest in Bournemouth
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of breaching Covid-19 regulations at an anti-lockdown protest in Bournemouth.
The protest saw dozens of people "try to march" through the town centre on Saturday, Dorset Police said.
The force's chief constable James Vaughan said: "I condemn the actions of these selfish individuals who knowingly flouted the lockdown restrictions."
At least seven fixed penalty notices were also issued during the event.
The force said there were "repeated attempts" to engage with the organisers to stop the planned protest.
'Shame on them'
Mr Vaughan added: "People are dying. Their reckless actions come at a time when our county is facing its highest number of cases since the beginning of this pandemic.
"Our county is gripped with infections and yet these irresponsible individuals have ignored what is being asked of them and have left their homes to protest. Shame on them."
Sam Crowe, director of public health for Dorset and BCP councils, said its hospital services were "close to being overwhelmed".
Mr Crowe said: "Infection rates locally have been doubling in less than a week. If this carries on, our hospitals will not be able to cope with caring for those needing life-saving treatment.
"Stay at home means exactly that."
Latest figures show Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole has reached 745.2 cases per 100,000 people.
The number of people who have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test surpassed 80,000 on Saturday, and a further 59,937 people tested positive.
On Saturday 12 people were also arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in south London.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters