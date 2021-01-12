Miniature 'Wareham Bears' to go back on display after sale
A collection of 200 miniature teddy bears is to be returned to public display after being sold.
The Wareham Bears were created by enthusiast Mary Hildesley and were first exhibited at her shop in the Dorset town in 1981.
They have been bought by Wimborne Model Town after the attraction's owners responded to an appeal on BBC radio.
The bears were most recently on show at the Blue Pool beauty spot, which closed in September 2020.
The closure prompted the bears' owner, Wareham and District Development Trust, to appeal on BBC Radio Solent for a new home for them.
The trust said it was approached by the model town within hours of the broadcast in November.
Trust chairman Philip Daubney said: "It's a lovely outcome. The bears are a Wareham institution and have been for 50 years."
Wimborne Model Town said the 6in (15cm) bears were a "perfect fit" and would be incorporated into the attraction's miniature buildings.
Spokesman Greg Hoar said: "We're chuffed to bits. There's something special about the characterisations they have."
The Wareham Bears were collected in the 1970s and 1980s by Ms Hildesley, who created characters for them by dressing them, writing books and placing them in model scenarios.
They have previously been displayed at Wilton House in Wiltshire, at a former theme park in Norfolk and at Wookey Hole in Somerset.
