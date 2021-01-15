Covid-19: Spat-at Dorset police officer tests positive
A police officer has tested positive for coronavirus after being spat at by a suspect while on duty.
James Vaughan, chief constable of Dorset Police, described it as "absolutely disgusting and despicable".
In a separate incident, another officer was spat at in Weymouth after advising three males breaching Covid rules in the early hours of Friday.
The BBC has contacted Dorset Police for more information about the two incidents.
In Weymouth, the force said a suspect "deliberately coughed" in the face of the officer near the Esplanade.
'Stubborn minority'
After he was arrested on suspicion of assault, the two other males "tried to free" the detained suspect, police said.
As officers used PAVA spray - an incapacitant - one of them spat at a second officer.
Officers later found a small quantity of cannabis in the shelter where they were.
Chief Constable Mr Vaughan said in a statement he was "so very proud" of officers and staff "for the way they have supported our communities".
He added: "No-one, especially our fantastic key workers, should have to put up with this."
He said the force had taken "a measured approach before carrying out any enforcement" but added a "stubborn minority of people refusing to abide by the regulations will be dealt with robustly".
Meanwhile, a police officer in Cambridgeshire has also tested positive for Covid-19 after being spat at by a suspect who had the virus.