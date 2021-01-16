Bournemouth Green councillors warned over leaflet drop
Green Party councillors have been warned by police after delivering information leaflets in Bournemouth.
Simon Bull and Chris Rigby posted the leaflets with numbers for local support services as well as election information.
They insisted it was "very low risk" despite lockdown rules stating that people should stay at home.
Dorset Police assistant chief constable Sam de Reya said there was "no exemption" to allow such posting.
The Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council representatives for the Winton area posted "Keep Safe" cards with essential numbers for local services and support as well as information about the May elections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Supporting our community'
Mr Rigby said they had a "responsibility to deliver important information" during the lockdown.
"We were deliberately out delivering because of the pandemic - not in spite of it - in order to assist people in coping during lockdown.
"We are supporting our community through a difficult time, delivering essential information in a very low risk fashion in line with best practice and the law."
Conservative councillor Beverley Dunlop said it was "irresponsible, unnecessary and potentially spreading the disease" and pointed to a council campaign which will see postcards delivered to every house in the area.
Posting on Twitter, the assistant chief constable said: "Can I please remind you and your team of the 'Stay Home Save Lives' message.
"There is no exemption for posting material to households and you could be breaching legislation."
Mr Rigby said all the leaflets had been delivered and and they were "not planning on delivering any more".
