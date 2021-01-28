Dorset care home appeals for staff after 64 virus cases
- Published
A care home in Dorset is urgently appealing for qualified carers after 34 of its 40 residents and 30 members of staff contracted Covid-19.
Wordsworth House in Swanage said it had "serious staffing issues" and found it "almost impossible" to find cover.
It is thought the outbreak began when a hospital patient discharged to the home contracted the illness shortly after receiving a negative test result.
Dorset Council has diverted four of its care workers to help.
Home manager Kellie Cooke said: "We have been rigorously following all protocols and our staff have been amazing, working under great pressure to provide the best possible care.
"Our local district nurses have been wonderful and Dorset Council has diverted four agency care workers to assist, which is a great help, but we still need more staff."
'Utterly heartbroken'
Mrs Cooke told Swanage News the problems emerged after a routine test of residents on 15 January returned 26 positive results.
A message on the home's Facebook page on Wednesday said: "We are utterly heartbroken. The staff are giving 110% and doing absolutely everything they can to get us through this."
Emma Lang, founder of Poole Covid-19 support group, who is a relative of one of the residents, said the people living there were "being really well looked after by the incredible staff who are working really hard".
She said: "They suspect the outbreak happened because of a resident who was discharged from hospital. The home followed all the procedures and the person had a negative Covid test 48 hours before."
Rachel Partridge, assistant director of public health for Dorset, said there had been an increase in the number of outbreaks in care settings in the county and support was being offered "wherever it's needed".
Anyone with suitable qualifications and experience is urged to contact the home.
