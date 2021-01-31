Portland Chesil Beach flooding: 'Freak wave' injures coastguard team
A rescuer was seriously injured by a "large freak wave" while a coastguard team warned people to back away from the sea during a storm.
A crowd had gathered on the sea wall to watch the storm at Chesil Beach, on the Isle of Portland, on Saturday evening.
The injured man has been taken to hospital by the South West Ambulance Service, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.
In total three members of the coastguard team received injuries.
Cars were also seen being swept up by the tide as it breached the sea defences.
The crew was sent to the scene in Chiswell at about 20:10 GMT "to provide safety advice and to usher people from the area".
An MCA spokeswoman said: "While at the scene three members of the coastguard team were injured due to being hit by a large freak wave.
"One of these was seriously injured and was taken to hospital."
She added: "We would urge people to think carefully about the risks they take and be extremely careful during bad weather - piers, rocks, harbours and the water's edge are not safe places to be."
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We are currently supporting the flooded community of Chiswell on Portland following the impact of unexpected high waves on Saturday evening which overtopped the sea defences.
"Thankfully, no homes were flooded, but there was considerable debris and water in the surrounding roads and we are working with partners to assist anyone affected."
The agency has inspected the defences and said no immediate work was required, but that it would carry out further investigations in the coming week.