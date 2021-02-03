Russell Crowe backs round-the-world sailor Pip Hare
- Published
Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has sent a surprise birthday message to a sailor in a round-the world yacht race.
Pip Hare, from Poole, Dorset, is competing in the gruelling Vendee Globe and was tweeted by Crowe after she said she was a big fan in a BBC interview.
In a video message, he urged her to "keep going".
Hare celebrates her 47th birthday on Sunday. She is in the Atlantic Ocean, with more than 2,000 nautical miles to the finish line remaining.
During an interview from her yacht, she told BBC Radio Solent presenter Steve Harris that she was a big fan of the Master and Commander actor.
The presenter speculatively tweeted Crowe asking for a birthday message for the sailor - and he obliged.
Crowe, who is currently in Australia, responded with a video saying: "Happy birthday Pip. What an amazing feeling you're going to have when you can say you've claimed the globe."
'Force of nature'
The three-month, solo, non-stop, round-the-world race known as the "Everest of the Seas".
Mr Harris described Hare as a "force of nature".
"I have enjoyed sharing her story with my listeners over the last three months, and with her birthday coming up, I started approaching people to record messages for her - I never expected Russell to work out," he said.
Hare has been a professional sailor for 25 years but only started solo sailing 10 years ago. She is currently in 20th place in the race.
Yannick Bestaven was declared the winner of the race on 28 January, after being handed a time bonus for his role in rescuing a fellow competitor.
He crossed the finish line in 80 days, 13 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.