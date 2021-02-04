Russell Crowe birthday message 'made my week', says sailor Pip Hare
- Published
A sailor in a round-the-world yacht race has told of her surprise at Hollywood actor Russell Crowe sending her a surprise birthday message.
Pip Hare, from Poole, Dorset, who is competing in the gruelling Vendee Globe said the video message "made my week".
Crowe tweeted his well wishes after she said she was fan in a BBC interview.
Hare celebrates her 47th birthday on Sunday. Other stars, including Olympic sailing champion Sir Ben Ainslie, have also sent messages of support.
Hare is currently in the Atlantic Ocean, with more than 1,500 nautical miles to the finish line remaining.
Responding on Instagram to Crowe's message, she said: "I can't believe @russelcrowe wished me happy birthday! It's made my week."
It comes after she told BBC Radio Solent presenter Steve Harris, during an interview from her yacht, that she was a big fan of the Master and Commander actor.
The presenter speculatively tweeted Crowe asking for a birthday message for the sailor - and he obliged.
Crowe, who is currently in Australia, responded with a video saying: "Happy birthday Pip. What an amazing feeling you're going to have when you can say you've claimed the globe."
Mr Harris also reached out to other stars who have replied with well wishes.
Four-time Olympic champion Sir Ben said: "It's amazing what you're doing. We're all watching you and willing you on."
'Doing brilliantly'
World record-breaking yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur, who previously held the Vendee Globe time record for a woman, said: "What an amazing place to spend your birthday - out on the ocean... I wish you all the very best for your final trip to the Sables-d'Olonne".
Comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones said: "Have a great one...you're doing so brilliantly well."
The three-month, solo, non-stop, round-the-world race is known as the "Everest of the Seas".
Hare has been a professional sailor for 25 years but only started solo sailing 10 years ago. She is still currently in 20th place in the race.
Yannick Bestaven was declared the winner of the race on 28 January, after being handed a time bonus for his role in rescuing a fellow competitor.
He crossed the finish line in 80 days, 13 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.