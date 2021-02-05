Lyme Regis Mary Anning statue fundraiser hits target
- Published
A campaign to erect a statue of Dorset palaeontologist Mary Anning in her hometown of Lyme Regis has hit its fundraising target of £100,000.
The Mary Anning Rocks campaign has been working to create a permanent memorial in Anning's hometown of Lyme Regis.
Work has begun on the statue but fundraisers have now raised the £30,000 needed for planning permission, legal fees, ground works and transportation.
They are now hoping to raise a further £50,000 for educational resources.
Trustee Anya Pearson said she and daughter Evie Swire - who launched the campaign - were "in tears" after exceeding the target.
She tweeted: "I'm now going to lie down in a dark corner for a while."
Additional donations will be used to fund a school engagement programme, as well as create a downloadable map, interactive links for visitors using Bluetooth or QR codes, and downloadable information packs.
The campaign for the statue was launched three years ago by Dorchester schoolgirl Evie, now 13, after she learned about Anning during a fossil-hunting trip.
Anning, whose life inspired feature film Ammonite, was never fully credited for her discoveries due to her gender and social status.
She was born in 1799 to a poor, working-class family, but made numerous groundbreaking discoveries, including a 5.2m (17ft) skeleton, now known to be an ichthyosaur, when she was just 12 years old.
Twelve years later, she found the first complete skeleton of a plesiosaur, a marine reptile so bizarre that scientists initially thought it was a fake.