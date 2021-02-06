Bournemouth beach huts broken into and set on fire
- Published
Thirty beach huts have been broken into and five set on fire on a beach that contains some of the most expensive huts ever sold in the UK.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 03:00 GMT following reports of a fire at Mudeford Spit on Saturday.
Three huts were totally destroyed by fire, Dorset Police said nobody was inside at the time.
Beach huts in the area have previously sold for £275,000.
The BBC spoke to owners who came to the beach to survey the damage to the huts at the end of Hengistbury Head.
Glen Tizzard said his hut was broken into and the door pulled off.
Dr Joan Robinson Harris, who's hut was left unharmed, described it as a "scene of devastation".
She said: "Normally its a beautiful place where people holiday with their families.
"It's absolutely devastating and it's most unpleasant."
A police cordon is currently in place, the force said. Detectives are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage but it did not know whether anything was stolen.
Det Insp Andrew Kennard said: "There has been considerable damage caused to a large number of beach huts and I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out detailed enquiries into the incident.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and either witnessed what happened or saw any suspicious activity to please get in touch."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.