Bournemouth beach huts fire: Second teenager arrested
- Published
A second arrest has been made after three beach huts were destroyed by fire and 31 others broken into on a beach with some of the most expensive huts ever sold in the UK.
The fire took hold of the huts at Mudeford Sandbank, near Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth, on Saturday morning.
Dorset Police said a man, aged 19 and from Christchurch, was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.
Beach huts in the area have previously sold for £275,000.
A boy, aged 15 and from Bournemouth, who was arrested on the same charges on Saturday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Det Insp Andrew Kennard said: "Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened. "