Covid-19: Tier system blamed for surge in parts of Dorset
- Published
A local surge in Covid cases in January was partly due the government's tier system, a public health director said.
New case rates in the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) area were well above the national average, Public Health Dorset said.
Incomers from London and surrounding areas, which entered lockdown earlier in December, "probably played a part", health director Sam Crowe added.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.
'Caught by surprise'
About 600 cases a day were reported in BCP at the peak in early January, Mr Crowe said.
The rate per head of population was well above the national median and higher than elsewhere in Dorset, he added.
"It really did knock us off our feet and catch everyone by surprise," he told the county-wide joint public health board.
"The working hypothesis is that because we were in a different tier we locked down later than London and other parts of the south east.
"There was a lot of inbound travel from those council areas just before the Christmas period and that led to... that subsequent rise in infections."
More analysis of the period has been requested to test the theory, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The government moved London and surrounding areas to tier four restrictions - "stay at home" - on 20 December, while BCP did not join that tier until 31 December.
Although the overall seven-day infection rate in the BCP area is going down, at 291 per 100,000, it is still above the England average of 212.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?