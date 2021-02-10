Bournemouth MP claims mass vaccination hub 'under-utilised'
An MP has claimed a mass vaccination hub, with capacity for 1,500 people every day, is being "under-utilised".
Tobias Ellwood said GPs were "discouraging" patients from using the Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) so they could receive payments for administering the jabs.
The BMA said the payments of £12.58 per jab were to cover GP practice costs.
The MP has suggested the government allows other age groups to access the vaccine to make full use of the centre.
Mr Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, started volunteering at the BIC after it opened as a vaccination centre on 18 January.
He said it was "really frustrating" that volunteers were being sent home early due to a lack of bookings.
"There is in fact an argument if you like, a battle between the GPs, who are saying 'don't go to the BIC', discouraging them to get their jab there.
"And when we learn why, it's because of course because the GPs get paid £20 per jab."
He added that GPs "need to wake up and recognise that we need to work together".
GPs receive £12.58 per jab - not the £20 cited by Mr Ellwood - which the BMA said covered practice costs, such as additional staff hours and consumables.
'Working tirelessly'
Dr Karen Kirkham, clinical lead for the Dorset vaccination programme, said hubs like the BIC were "dependent on patient activity through the national booking system" and that everyone in the NHS was "working tirelessly".
She added: "Many patients across Dorset are choosing to access their vaccination through their local GP-run services, which have been up and running since the middle of December, vaccinating almost every day and weekend to support the local population."
In a statement, the British Medical Association's (BMA) GP committee, said: "We know that the vast majority of patients are being vaccinated at their own GP practice or one close by.
"It's very much down to patient choice, for example, the current cohort being vaccinated are generally elderly or clinically vulnerable patients, who are often more comfortable and familiar visiting their GP practice.
"Mr Ellwood's comments may highlight broader issues of co-ordination within the wider system that should be addressed.
"This is about a joint effort which should be focused on improving the uptake across the board to get as many people vaccinated as possible - not moving them from one service to another."
