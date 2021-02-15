PCC Elections: The candidates standing in Dorset
Voters will head to the polls on 6 May to elect Dorset Police's police and crime commissioner (PCC.)
PCCs, first introduced in 2012, are elected representatives who work to ensure the 41 police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
Their responsibilities include setting out force budgets, holding chief constables to account, and providing a link between communities and police.
These are the candidates who intend to stand for PCC in Dorset this year.
Patrick Canavan, Labour
Mr Canavan was the Labour party's candidate for the 2016 PCC elections. He has also ran as a parliamentary candidate for Dorset constituencies in previous general elections. Mr Canavan has spent more than 40 years as a worker for trade unions, including as a regional officer for Unite. He also holds a law degree.
Priorities for Mr Canavan include cutting crime and increasing the number of successful prosecutions. He also wants to seek greater transparency in policing and and want to give the public "a much bigger say in the key decisions".
David Sidwick, Conservative
After graduating from Bristol University, Mr Sidwick worked in the pharmaceutical industry and set up his own business as a consultant in secondary education sector.
Mr Sidwick says his background in "strategy, communication and resource allocation is perfect for the role of acting as the people's champion and holding the police to account". He says his "vision" is to make Dorset the "safest county in the UK" by reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but it was postponed due to the pandemic.
